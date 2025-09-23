Death knell sounds over Sarah Ferguson over her shattered credibility

Sarah Ferguson’s future after public snub sparks talks: ‘Needed faster marching orders’

Sarah Ferguson has just been called out by an expert for the way she handed the issues with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her leaked email.

For those unversed with the whole issue, it relates to an email that the Duchess sent to Jeffrey Epsiten, after she was advised to publically distance herself from him, for the sake of her charity career and her future as an author.

Whats known is that children's hospice Julia's House was the first to cut ties, then came the Teenage Cancer Trust as well as The Children's Literacy Charity which asked her to step down herself.

According to Ms Platell, all that’s left is New Frontier Publishing which has a book releasing in joint collaboration with the Duchess, in November of this year. Its titled Kindness Along The Way.

In light of all this, Ms Platell penned a piece for the Daily Mail that bashed her decision to even go forward with the email.

“After all, Fergie even admits in her grovellingly apologetic emails to Epstein that she only distanced herself from him 'to save her own reputation and her career as a children's author'.”

With that out in the open “no charity executive could possibly read Fergie's emails and not come to the conclusion that she is now completely beyond the pale. Far from living up to her vow to 'have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again', she resumed contact with him within weeks via a series of gushing emails,” Ms Platell added.

She even issued a bite of a slick jibe where she admitted, “it doesn't take someone with a master's degree in crisis management to realise that the emails sound the death knell for Fergie's credibility – insofar as she had any left.”

Because in the real world, outside of the protections of royal associations “if any patron or CEO of a charity maintained an intimate level of contact with such a sinister and poisonous individual, they would be given their marching orders so fast their feet wouldn't touch the ground,” the expert concluded by saying.