Police show up at event featuring Prince Harry and Meghan

Police appeared at a party attended by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as many other US celebrities.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the James Bond-themed birthday party of Kris Jenner at Jeff Bezos's mansion in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that Jenner's 70 birthday party was so wild it had the neighbors calling police.

No arrests were made.

Prince Harry accompanied his wife Meghan to event where Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Serena Williams and several other celebrities made appearances.

According to a US magazine, the royal couple showed "they’re Hollywood royalty as well with a spot on the star-studded guest list."

Local media reported that Jenner’s birthday party was hosted at Jeff Bezos’s swanky Beverly Hills mansion, giving guests like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton a luxurious backdrop fitting with the 007 theme.

Kris Jenner was the first celebrity followers of Meghan Markle when the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram earlier this year.

Their friendship seems to have strengthened between them over time as the mother of Kim Kardashian invited both Harry and Meghan to attend her star-studded 70th birthday party.