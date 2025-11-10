King Charles to present Elizabeth Emblems at Windsor Castle

King Charles will present Elizabeth Emblems to the next of kin of former police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty, the palace has confirmed.

The Majesty Magazine shared palace announcement on X, formerly Twitter handle on Monday.

It tweeted, “The King will present Elizabeth Emblems to the next of kin of former police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, 12th November.”

The magazine also shared the list of recipients.

The palace made the announcement a day after King Charles on Sunday led commemorations for the nation´s war dead, along with other senior members of the royal family including his son William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, laid the first wreath at a sombre ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London after the traditional two-minute silence.

Queen Camilla and Kate, now in remission after her own cancer diagnosis, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the memorial.

Crowds lined the Whitehall area of the capital as political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, current and former members of the armed forces, and war veterans, paid their respects to British and Commonwealth soldiers killed in two world wars and other conflicts.