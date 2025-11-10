King Charles voices fears in speech made as Prince of Wales

King Charles has warned people about the dangers of climate change, and stressed the need to protect the planet for future generations in multiple speeches over the past few years as a senior member of the British royal family.

As COP30 opened in Brazil on Monday, RE:TV, a platform founded by King Charles, shared a video containing "the most compelling lines" from his speeches on impacts of climate change.

Advertisement

The clip also featured Idris Elba, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and Olivia Colman.

The video was shared with a caption that read, "As COP30 begins in Brazil, here at RE:TV we are reminded of our founder’s longstanding commitment to speaking up for the planet."

The brief message released with the video further said: "When he was Prince of Wales, our founder His Majesty King Charles III made dozens of speeches highlighting the importance – and urgency – of protecting the natural world.

They span 50 years, but their messages still ring true today.

In 2023, we revisited some of the most compelling lines from these speeches with the help of a cast including Idris Elba, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and Olivia Colman.

The King’s vision of a sustainable future inspires everything we do at RE:TV. It is our hope that when we look back at COP30, we will not remark on how little has changed, but how far we have come."