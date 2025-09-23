 
Geo News

India to hold its biggest drone exercise seeking air defence boost

The country also plans to build indigenous air defence system, dubbed 'Sudarshan Chakra'

By
Reuters
|

September 23, 2025

A view shows model missiles used in drones developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited, kept on display at their stall at the drone exhibition at Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 organised by the Indian Air Force(IAF) and Drone Federation of India(DFI) at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, India, September 25, 2023 — Reuters
A view shows model missiles used in drones developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited, kept on display at their stall at the drone exhibition at Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 organised by the Indian Air Force(IAF) and Drone Federation of India(DFI) at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, India, September 25, 2023 — Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's military will test drone and counter drone systems next month in a major exercise to toughen its air defences, a senior officer said on Tuesday, months after a conflict with Pakistan saw the large-scale use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Since the four-day clash, both neighbouring countries have ramped up drone development in what analysts describe as a drone arms race. India has also announced plans to build an indigenous air defence system, dubbed 'Sudarshan Chakra', by 2035 — an initiative officials have likened to Israel's 'Iron Dome'.

The Indian military will hold exercise 'Cold Start', its biggest ever drone war games, in the first week of October in the presence of defence industry officials and researchers, said Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, deputy chief of the Integrated Defence Staff.

"We will be testing some of our drones and counter-drone systems during this exercise ... so that we can make our air defence system and counter-UAS completely robust," he said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.

An Indian official described it as the biggest such domestic exercise since the Pakistan conflict, and said it would involve recreating some of the drone warfare that took place in May.

Drones and counter-drone systems will also be the baseline elements of the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, which would also include aircraft and counter hypersonic systems, said Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, chief of the Integrated Defence Staff.

"They (Pakistan) are also working and becoming better. So, we have to go one step ahead," he added.

China penalises ByteDance and Alibaba platforms in content crackdown
China penalises ByteDance and Alibaba platforms in content crackdown
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz passes away
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz passes away
US lawmaker warns of military 'misunderstanding' risk with China
US lawmaker warns of military 'misunderstanding' risk with China
When researchers call disinformation anything but disinfo
When researchers call disinformation anything but disinfo
Hong Kong braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa; schools, businesses shut
Hong Kong braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa; schools, businesses shut
Copenhagen, Oslo airports reopen after hours-long halt over drone sightings
Copenhagen, Oslo airports reopen after hours-long halt over drone sightings
US lawmakers hold rare talks with Chinese defence minister
US lawmakers hold rare talks with Chinese defence minister
West, Russia clash at UN after incidents in Nato air space
West, Russia clash at UN after incidents in Nato air space