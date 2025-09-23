Sahibzada Farhan joins likes of Babar, Rizwan with 1,500 T20 runs

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan in action during Asia Cup Super Four clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 23, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan has completed 1,500 runs in T20 cricket this year, becoming only the fourth player from the country to achieve the milestone.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark in his 35th innings of 2025. Before him, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood had also scored 1,500 runs in a calendar year.

Babar has achieved the feat three times, in 2019, 2021, and 2024. Rizwan reached the milestone in both 2021 and 2022, while Shan Masood managed it in 2022.

In 2025, Farhan represented Pakistan along with Peshawar Region and Islamabad United, contributing significantly to his total.

Sahibzada Farhan recently made headlines with his unique celebration after scoring a half-century against arch-rivals India during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash.

The opener reached his half-century in style, smashing a six off Axar Patel on the third delivery of the 10th over. After reaching the milestone, he celebrated uniquely, mimicking his bat “firing runs like bullets,” a gesture that thrilled fans.

The right-handed batter’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes, showcasing an aggressive and confident approach against India’s bowling attack. Social media was abuzz with praise for Farhan’s performance.

Addressing a presser, he also defended his celebration and said he does not care what meaning people derive from it.

“I usually don’t celebrate fifties, but this time a new idea came to my mind and I expressed it differently. It was just a new style of expression.”

Farhan added that he always aims to play aggressive cricket, “even if the opponent is India.”