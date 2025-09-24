Pakistan urges immediate, permanent Gaza ceasefire at OIC session

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing the Meeting of the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine on September 23, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan seeks safe, open aid corridors and full backing for UNRWA.

A halt to forced displacement and new Israeli settlements.

Return of land and property seized since 1967.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, asking the world to act now with a demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing the session of the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said that Pakistan will advance peace in the Middle East as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council 2025-2026.

He said that Israel’s offensive that it launched after October 2023 has left more than 63,000 Palestinians dead and 94,000 wounded, the majority of them are women and children.

He said Israeli forces are systematically targeting “homes, hospitals, schools, aid convoys and shelters” in breach of international law.

The minister stressed that settler violence and military raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are intensifying “under an extremist Israeli leadership determined to bury the two-state solution”.

“This is a defining moment for the Middle East and the Muslim world,” he said.

“The momentum generated by the High-Level International Conference on Implementation of the Two-State Solution must be sustained.”

The minister also suggested the OIC press for: