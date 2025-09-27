Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistani and Indian skippers share trophy moment ahead of final?

Pakistani and Indian players stand at national anthem during the match at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

After the handshake controversy, the traditional pre-final trophy shoot featuring the Pakistan and India captains ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final is unlikely to take place.

The high-voltage Asia Cup final between the Green Shirts and the Men in Blue will be played on Sunday (tomorrow) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Organisers confirmed on Saturday that no such event would be held, adding that a final decision on whether the captains would pose together with the trophy could only be taken on Sunday before the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha is scheduled to address a press conference at 7pm today, while the national team will conduct their final training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai from 7pm to 10pm.

The controversy surrounding player interactions began during the group stage clash, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declined the customary handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

The situation repeated at the end of the match when Suryakumar, after scoring the winning runs, walked off without greeting the opposition.

Following that match, Indian players immediately returned to the dressing room, closing the doors while Pakistan’s players waited on the field for the traditional post-match courtesy.

This sparked a protest from Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, who lodged a complaint against India’s conduct and also against match referee Andy Pycroft for mishandling the matter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later revealed that Pycroft apologised, calling the incident a “miscommunication”.

Tensions resurfaced on September 21 during the Super Fours clash, where both teams once again avoided handshakes before and after the game.