Rain on the cards for Karachi next week amid rising temperatures

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a brief, uneven wet spell and a temperature uptick for Karachi and several Sindh districts between September 29 and 30.

According to the PMD, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Karachi on September 30.

Over the same September 29–30 window, temperatures in the city are projected to rise, with the mercury likely to reach 36°C today and 38°C tomorrow (Monday). Overall, hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in most parts of Sindh.

For the wider province, the Met Office said strong winds and rain are likely across various districts on September 29 and 30. Showers are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad, while a few places in Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar may also receive rain.

Karachi saw light rain and patches of drizzle earlier this month on the early morning of the 16th, briefly cooling the air and breaking the city's sticky, humid spell.

Light showers were reported from II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Garden and adjoining localities as commuters made their way to work.

According to the PMD, the rainfall was triggered by moist winds and sea clouds moving in from the Arabian Sea.

The showers followed after the city endured a four-day spell of relentless heavy rain last week that that wreaked havoc across Karachi.

From September 8 to 10, heavy rains left large swathes of the city submerged, rivers overflowing, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The Lyari and Malir rivers, along with several smaller streams, had overflowed during the previous spell, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations.

In some of the worst-hit areas, water entered homes, forcing families to take shelter elsewhere. The city also reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River.