Pakistan's poliovirus tally for 2025 hits 29 after two new cases reported from Sindh

A female health worker administering polio drops to a child during 7-day Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme 2024 in provincial capital on September 9, 2024. — APP

Sindh reports ninth poliovirus case of 2025: official

Nationwide vaccination campaign set for next month.

KP tops the list for most cases with 18 detections.

Pakistan reported two more poliovirus cases, as the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed that two children from Sindh have been diagnosed with the virus.

One affected child is from Badin district and the other from Thatta district. With these two cases, the total number of polio cases in the country for 2025 jumped to 29 — including 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, in collaboration with the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), had carried out a vaccination campaign in 25 districts of Sindh from September 1 to 7.

The campaign had initially targeted 2.1 million children, but a significant number of children in Sindh, particularly Karachi, remained unvaccinated, the sources said.

Nearly 35,000 parents in Sindh have reportedly refused to get their children vaccinated against poliovirus, with the majority of refusals reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, a decline in vaccine refusals was reportedly witnessed in KP.

The new country-wide anti-polio campaign will be held from October 13 to 19, according to the National EOC. It added that more than 45.4 million children will be administered polio drops during the drive.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world, along with Afghanistan. The country was near to eradicating the crippling disease in 2021 after significant drop in number of cases, until the recent spike in cases.

Last year, Pakistan reported a total of 74 polio cases. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 23 from Sindh, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralysing disease with no cure, and the completion of the routine vaccination for all children under the age of five just provides them with high immunity against this terrible disease.