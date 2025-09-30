UAE launches AI visa, event permits and residency for widows, and refugees

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has announced sweeping changes to its visa rules, introducing new categories aimed at attracting talent and supporting people in need.

A special visa for artificial intelligence (AI) specialists has been launched, alongside a new event visa for those attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences and sporting activities.

Tourists arriving via cruise ships or leisure boats will now be eligible for a multiple-entry maritime visa.

In a major humanitarian move, the UAE will grant one-year residence permits to people fleeing wars or natural disasters – without requiring a sponsor. Widows and divorced women will also be able to obtain residency without sponsorship.

For visit visas, sponsors must meet minimum income thresholds: AED 4,000 for first-degree relatives, AED 8,000 for second or third-degree relatives, and AED 15,000 to sponsor a friend.

Business visas will require proof of financial solvency or ownership of a company abroad, while foreign lorry drivers will be eligible for visas only under the sponsorship of licensed freight or transport companies.

Officials said the reforms are part of the UAE’s wider strategy to attract global talent, enhance technology sectors, and expand its role as a hub for trade, tourism and innovation.