 
Geo News

Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report

54-year-old's net worth hits $500.1 billion before dipping back to $499.1 billion on Wednesday

By
AFP
|

October 02, 2025

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. — AFP
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. — AFP

Billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is nearly halfway to becoming the planet's first trillionaire, Forbes magazine reported Wednesday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion, briefly, as the shares in his electric vehicle company rebound from his clumsy stint in politics, amid other gains.

The 54-year-old's net worth hit $500.1 billion Wednesday before dipping back to $499.1 billion, the publication's "Real-Time Billionaires" tracker reported.

Ranked after him are Oracle CEO Larry Ellison with a net worth of $350.7 billion, followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $245.8 billion on the Forbes list.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and dropping out of Stanford University, Musk banked his first millions when he sold an online publishing software company to US computer maker Compaq for more than $300 million in 1999.

His next company eventually merged with PayPal, and after leaving that venture, the South African-born tech entrepreneur founded space rocket company SpaceX in 2002 and became the chairman of electric carmaker Tesla in 2004.

Mobile and internet restored across Afghanistan
Mobile and internet restored across Afghanistan
US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House
US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House
Explainer: What would it take to end the US govt shutdown?
Explainer: What would it take to end the US govt shutdown?
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for US military
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for US military
US govt shutdown begins, partisan division rules Washington video
US govt shutdown begins, partisan division rules Washington
Philippines quake death toll climbs over 60; injured overwhelm hospitals
Philippines quake death toll climbs over 60; injured overwhelm hospitals
Pentagon confirms plan to scale back Iraq mission
Pentagon confirms plan to scale back Iraq mission
Strong quake in central Philippines: Death toll rises to 27
Strong quake in central Philippines: Death toll rises to 27