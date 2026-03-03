UAE says it will not allow territory to be used against Iran

A person stands next to a motorcycle as smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone following a fire caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026.— Reuters/File

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates said it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for attacks against Iran, as officials outlined security, economic and humanitarian measures on Tuesday during a media briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the UAE’s position was clear and measured. “The UAE will not permit its airspace or land to be used in any attack against Iran,” she said, adding that the country had the right to defend itself to protect its sovereignty and the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

She described Iran’s ballistic missile programme as a threat to the wider region and said the security of Gulf states was “indivisible”. Al Hashimy added that there was no military solution to the crisis and warned that further escalation would harm regional stability.

The minister confirmed that the UAE had closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn its ambassador in response to recent Iranian attacks.

Separately, Major General Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the UAE would “never accept its sovereignty and security being compromised”.

He said the sounds heard in recent days were the result of missile interceptions and confirmed that the armed forces were at a high level of combat readiness. The UAE possesses strategic defence reserves capable of countering aerial threats for an extended period, he added.

On the economic front, Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq said the country holds sufficient strategic reserves of basic food and essential goods to meet demand for between four and six months.

“There is no risk of shortages,” he said, adding that authorities were closely monitoring markets to prevent unjustified price increases. He urged residents to avoid panic buying or over-purchasing.

Bin Touq also announced that 80 flights per day would operate during the current phase to facilitate travel for those wishing to leave.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said daily life across the UAE continues as normal, with all essential services fully operational.