Light rain likely in Karachi as city swelters after brief respite

KARACHI: Light rain and drizzle are expected today (Thursday) as humidity persists in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said.

The Met Office said that the existing humid weather is likely to remain the same with partial cover of clouds over the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature in Karachi may reach up to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum recorded was 26.9°C. Humidity in the air was reported at 74% during the last 24 hours.

The current forecast of light rain and drizzle comes in the wake of a distinct low-pressure system. It edged closer to the Arabian Sea over the past few days, raising the risk of a tropical cyclone later this week. Heavy showers had battered the port city on Tuesday under the same system, bringing brief respite from the sweltering weather.

However, the PMD in its latest update on the system, said that it was currently located over the northeastern Arabian Sea is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The system is situated approximately 440 kilometres south of Karachi and is likely to dissipate over the sea in the coming days, it added.

The PMD has advised fishermen in Sindh to avoid venturing into deep waters until tomorrow as a precautionary measure, although there is no immediate cyclone threat to the coast.

As per the Met Office, the moist currents from the Arabian Sea were driving widespread rain and thunderstorms across southeastern Sindh, affecting Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and adjoining districts until October 2.