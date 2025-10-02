 
Geo News

OpenAI hits $500 billion valuation after share sale to SoftBank, others, source says

Share sale adds to SoftBank's earlier investment in OpenAI's $40 billion primary funding round

By
Reuters
|

October 02, 2025

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has reached a valuation of $500 billion, following a deal in which current and former employees sold roughly $6.6 billion worth of shares, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

This represents a bump-up from its current valuation of $300 billion, underscoring OpenAI's rapid gains in both users and revenue. Reuters reported details of the stock sale earlier in August.

As part of the deal, OpenAI employees sold shares to a consortium of investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX and T. Rowe Price, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The company had authorised sales of $10-billion-plus worth of stock on the secondary market, the source added.

Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer, MGX and T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The share sale adds to SoftBank's earlier investment in OpenAI's $40 billion primary funding round.

The company generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, about 16% more than it generated all of last year, the Information reported earlier this week.

The sale comes at a time when tech giants are competing aggressively for AI talent with lucrative compensation packages. Meta is notably investing billions in Scale AI and poached its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead its new super intelligence unit. 

OpenAI launches parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide
OpenAI launches parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide
China's DeepSeek releases 'intermediate' AI model on route to next generation
China's DeepSeek releases 'intermediate' AI model on route to next generation
PTA greenlights Wi-Fi 7, putting Pakistan among Asia-Pacific tech leaders
PTA greenlights Wi-Fi 7, putting Pakistan among Asia-Pacific tech leaders
US president signs order approving TikTok sale plan
US president signs order approving TikTok sale plan
'ChatGPT, what stocks should I buy?' AI fuels boom in robo-advisory market
'ChatGPT, what stocks should I buy?' AI fuels boom in robo-advisory market
Teen accounts launch on Facebook, Messenger in Pakistan
Teen accounts launch on Facebook, Messenger in Pakistan
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
US president to sign TikTok executive order today: source
US president to sign TikTok executive order today: source