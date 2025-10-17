Meta to shut down Messenger desktop apps

The Facebook Messenger logo at a developer conference. — Reuters/File

Meta is set to discontinue Messenger's desktop apps for both Windows and Mac on December 15.

Beginning December 16, users will need to access Facebook or open Messenger on the web to continue chatting through the app on their computer, as per a report by CNET.

According to the report, Meta will send an in-app notification to users once it begins the process to shut down the desktop apps.

Messenger users will have a 60-day period to continue using the app before it is shut down permanently.

Once the 60-day window is over, users will "be blocked from using the Mac Messenger app", the app's help page reads.

Meta has advised users to enable secure storage in Messenger to save their chat history.

Users who have not enabled secure storage will need to turn it on and set up a PIN from their desktop app to save their chat history.

Messenger users will have their chat history available on all platforms once they transition to Facebook.com.

Those who use Messenger without a Facebook account will be redirected to Messenger.com, where they will still be able to log in without creating a Facebook account.

Meta removed Messenger from Facebook in 2014, aiming to make it a separate messaging platform.

The company was also working to develop a platform that would have connected Messenger and Instagram Direct Messaging.

However, the tech company shelved the idea in 2023 for reasons unknown.

Apart from working on new technologies and features, Meta has also been focusing on improving its safety and privacy protocols.

In September, the company introduced its Teen Accounts feature across the world, including Pakistan, to provide a safer and more age-appropriate experience for teenagers.

The feature automatically limits who teens can interact with, filters the content they see, and promotes healthier screen time.