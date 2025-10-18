 
Geo News

Anti-smog guns reduce air pollution by 70% in Lahore's Kahna, says EPF

"First anti-smog gun operation in Kahna, Lahore, has reduced Air Quality Index from 666 to 170,” says minister

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Anti-smog operation under way in Kahna, Lahore. — X/ Marriyum Aurangzeb
Anti-smog operation under way in Kahna, Lahore. — X/ Marriyum Aurangzeb

For the first time in the history of Punjab, the provincial government officially tested anti-smog guns in Lahore's Kahna to improve the air quality, said a spokesperson for the Environment Protection Force.

The spokesperson said that Kahna recorded a 70% reduction in air pollution following the use of anti-smog guns.

Pakistan regularly ranks among the world's most polluted countries, with Lahore often the most polluted megacity between November and February.

Lahore's 14 million residents spent six months breathing concentrations of PM2.5 — tiny particles that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream — at levels 20 times or more than recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Taking to her X handle, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called the experiment a “remarkable success” in their environmental efforts.

“Following CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive, the first anti-smog gun operation in Kahna, Lahore, has reduced the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 666 to 170.”

She added that the 70% decrease in air pollution has been scientifically analysed and confirmed by the advanced environmental monitoring system.

“Our commitment to utilising modern technology to combat smog and safeguard citizens' health remains absolute,” she added.

Spotify, Netflix sign deal to stream video podcasts
Spotify, Netflix sign deal to stream video podcasts
Pakistan to launch first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China
Pakistan to launch first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China
Internet speed restored after completion of undersea cable repair: PTCL
Internet speed restored after completion of undersea cable repair: PTCL
Instagram accounts for teens go PG-13
Instagram accounts for teens go PG-13
SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype
SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype
Internet may slow down due to submarine cable maintenance: PTCL
Internet may slow down due to submarine cable maintenance: PTCL
Google faces stricter regulation in UK over search dominance
Google faces stricter regulation in UK over search dominance
Astronomers spot young rogue planet gobbling up its surroundings
Astronomers spot young rogue planet gobbling up its surroundings