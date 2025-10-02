Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed arrested after Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound flotilla

A screengrab shows Mushtaq Ahmed Khan aboard the Gaza-bound vessel, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. — X/ SenatorMushtaq

Israeli forces intercept 39 boats attempting to reach Gaza.

Flotilla began its journey from Spain last month.

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Samud Gaza flotilla.



Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has been detained by Israeli forces while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Palestine Action Coalition of Pakistan said in a statement on Thursday.

Ahmad, who was leading a five-member Pakistani delegation, joined the flotilla alongside international activists and humanitarian aid groups in an effort to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Israeli forces have intercepted 39 boats attempting to reach Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, leaving only one vessel still en route, organisers said on Thursday.

The flotilla, comprising 45 vessels carrying international activists and politicians, began its journey from Spain last month in an effort to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on the Samud Gaza flotilla, describing it as a “dastardly” act.

In a post X, he said that Pakistan “strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40-vessel Samud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries.”

The prime minister expressed concern for those apprehended, saying, “We hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their immediate release.

"Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people.”

He added: “This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance, and humanitarian aid must reach those in need.”



— With additional input from Reuters