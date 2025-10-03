Revamped Dubai Fountain dazzles crowds with new look

A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fountain, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 22, 2020. — Reuters

DUBAI: Set against the backdrop of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain has once again come to life after a five-month closure, dazzling visitors with its spectacular display.

The iconic attraction reopened to the public with an opening show choreographed to an Arabic melody, drawing large crowds who gathered to witness its grand return.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties — the developer behind the Burj Khalifa — said on the occasion that the Dubai Fountain symbolises “the spirit and energy of Dubai”, bringing joy and wonder to all who visit.

The latest upgrades have introduced cutting-edge technology, refreshed choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems, designed to offer audiences an even more impressive experience.

Regular shows will now resume, taking place every half-hour between 6 pm and 11 pm daily. Afternoon performances will run at 1pm and 1:30 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at 2 pm and 2:30 pm on Fridays.

Construction of the Dubai Fountain began in 2005, with its grand opening in 2009.

Renowned as the world’s largest dancing fountain, it can shoot water jets up to 152 metres high, supported by 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors.

A second phase of renovation is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2026.