Pakistan to send two citizens for astronaut training in China

Under Pakistan’s Astronaut Programme, two individuals will be selected this month (October) for one year of astronaut training at the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After completing their training, the pair are scheduled to spend one week aboard China’s space station in October 2026.

In preparation for the mission, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) invited scientific experiment proposals from across Pakistan. So far, 300 experiments have been shortlisted for potential inclusion in the programme.

Earlier this year, Suparco signed a cooperation agreement with CMSA, setting the stage for Pakistan's first astronauts to set off on a mission to Tiangong – the Chinese Space Station (CSS).

Under the landmark agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Centre of China, according to an official statement.

One selected astronaut shall be trained as a scientific payload specialist, preparing for specialised research aboard the CSS.

The astronaut selection process for the programme commenced in April of this year.

The first national astronaut’s mission at CSS will involve conducting cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy.

The statement further said that the China Space Station is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental racks and external adaptors, facilitating multi-domain research in these fields.

The findings from these experiments are expected to drive significant advancements in medical research, environmental monitoring, and space technology, with potential applications benefiting life on Earth.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and China agreed to boost cooperation in space sciences, focusing on astronaut training and establishing a Pakistan Space Centre as part of their five-year action plan.

This agreement falls under the Action Plan (2025–2029) for a closer China-Pakistan partnership in the new era.

The two countries will continue to implement the 2021–2030 Space Cooperation Outline Program, signed between the China National Space Administration and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint work on lunar and deep space exploration, including multilevel assessments of the International Lunar Research Station and enhanced collaboration in advanced space technologies.

The action plan will provide the joint selection and training of astronauts, a move that could pave the way for Pakistan’s eventual participation in human spaceflight missions in collaboration with China.