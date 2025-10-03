Dubai police arrest man running illegal hair transplant clinic

 
This photograph taken on October 16, 2014, shows doctors treating a patient for hair transplants at a clinic in Islamabad. — AFP
DUBAI: Dubai Police have arrested a man accused of performing hair transplant procedures without a licence inside his residential apartment, luring clients with “easy and attractive offers.”

According to Dubai Police, the suspect was apprehended “red-handed” while conducting the unlicensed procedures. The arrest followed a raid carried out in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Investigations revealed that the man was living in a three-bedroom flat, two of which were used for family purposes, while the third had been converted into a makeshift clinic. Police officers discovered medical instruments, drugs, anaesthetics, and disinfectants on site, all of which were confiscated.

In a statement, Dubai Police said: “The suspect was endangering lives by performing medical procedures without the required licence or compliance with health and safety standards. Such practices are a clear violation of UAE law.”

Dubai Police urged members of the public to avoid unlicensed or misleading offers. “We strongly advise community members to seek services only at registered and licensed clinics. Falling for illegal or suspicious offers can put lives at serious risk,” the statement added.

