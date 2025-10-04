Cyclone Shakti strengthens into severe storm near Karachi

View of residential buildings as the rising waves splash, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, June 13, 2023. — Reuters

Karachi and coastal Sindh face rain and stormy winds.

Fishermen advised against deep-sea ventures till Oct 5.

Heavy rain likely in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro.

KARACHI/GWADAR: Cyclone Shakti has further intensified in the northeastern Arabian Sea and transformed into a severe cyclonic storm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

According to the weatherman, the system is currently located about 390 kilometres southwest of Karachi. Severe turbulence is expected to persist in the central-northern and northern Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours, with conditions likely to remain rough along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The Met Office also said that under its influence, rain is expected today in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, and Kech, while parts of Karachi may experience light to moderate showers with thunder.

Near the storm’s centre, sustained winds are expected to range between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 110km/h per hour by this evening. Along Sindh’s coastal areas, winds of 40-50km/h are anticipated, while gusts near the sea may rise to 55km/h.

A deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm named “Shakti,” lying about 360 kilometres south of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Friday.

The PMD said sea conditions will range from rough to very rough, and become high to very high over the central north Arabian Sea from October 3–6.

“Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the open sea until October 5,” the advisory said, adding that sea conditions near the Sindh coast will remain dangerous due to strong currents and squally winds.

The storm’s effects have also become visible along the Makran coast. Strong sea winds battered Ormara and Pasni, leaving anchored boats at risk. Local fishermen have been pulling their boats ashore, though several have already sustained damage.

An alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Makran. According to meteorologists, the next 24 hours are critical, and the Fisheries Department has advised fishermen to avoid going to sea.

Local authorities have been alerted to prepare for urban flooding risks in low-lying areas, as sea intrusion and high tides could combine with rainwater to create drainage challenges.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will continue to provide updates. The alert has been shared with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Defence, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, coastal development authorities, port authorities in Karachi and Gwadar, and fisherfolk organisations.

Officials said the situation will be clearer by October 4 evening when the storm’s trajectory becomes more defined. While Karachi is not currently on the cyclone’s direct path, the city and coastal belt of Sindh remain under the threat of high winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas over the next few days.