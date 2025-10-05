 
Women's World Cup: In a first, Pakistan bowl out India in ODI

Pakistan achieve milestone as they take on India at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

October 05, 2025

Pakistan wicketkeeper attempts to stump an Indian batter during the ICC Women’s World Cup match at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on October 5, 2025. — X/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan managed to dismiss the entire Indian batting line-up, the first time they have done so in a one-day international (ODI) match.

They achieved the feat on Sunday as Pakistan and India faced off at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Colombo, where the Blue Shirts were bowled out for 247.

No Indian batter was able to reach 50 runs, with Harleen Deol being the top scorer, hitting 46.

Diana Baig claimed four wickets, while Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana took two each. Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu both picked up one wicket apiece.

Skipper Fatima Sana, who chose to bowl first after winning the toss, said: “We are going to bowl first because the weather is dry and the pitch looks good.”

The tournament is being held from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-final on October 29 and the final on November 2, both matches will also take place in Colombo.

