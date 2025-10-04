Jadeja stars as India crush West Indies in first Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja (Right) celebrates with captain Shubman Gill after taking the wicket of West Indies' Johann Layne during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2025.— AFP

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and ball as India hammered West Indies by an innings and 140 runs inside three days of the first Test on Saturday.

India declared on their overnight 448-5, a lead of 286, and then bundled the West Indies out for 146 in the second session at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was another heavy and demoralising defeat for West Indies, who are a pale shadow of the team that once ruled world cricket.

Left-handed Jadeja stood out for India with 4-54 from his spin bowling after he hit an unbeaten 104 for his sixth Test century and was named player of the match.

"Honestly, I think this was the perfect game for us," India skipper Shubman Gill said. "Three centuries and we fielded really well, so no complaints."

"When you’ve got quality spinners like them, it’s difficult to be able to rotate, but it’s good to have an option of too many," he said of his bowlers.

"That’s the fun of playing in India."

Alick Athanaze, a left-handed number three, made 38 and offered some belated resistance with Justin Greaves in a partnership of 46, but the rest of the West Indies batting fell apart.

Washington Sundar and then pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck regular blows before Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the match as the West Indies innings folded in 45.1 overs.

Siraj continued his good form with figures of 4-40 in the first innings after West Indies opted to bat.

He then extended his tally of wickets this year to 30, after playing a key role in India’s 2-2 draw in England.

India have still not lost a Test to the West Indies at home since 1994.

'Improve skills'

West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia this year and were bowled out for 27 in the third match—the second-lowest score in Test history.

Their batting woes continued after they won the toss and could only manage a meagre first innings total of 162.

"Obviously, we had a poor batting display, that’s been something that’s been plaguing us for the past two series," Chase told reporters. "We’ve not been able to at least bat 80 overs by a day or even get at least 250 or 300 runs on the board."

"I just think that we have to improve our skill levels."

KL Rahul led India’s batting dominance with his 100 before Dhruv Jurel, who made 125, and Jadeja put on 206 for the fifth wicket on Friday.

Jadeja took on the West Indies spinners, hitting left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican for five sixes.

Chase claimed two wickets and debutant left-arm spinner Khary Pierre claimed his first in a Test after wicketkeeper-batsman Jurel registered his maiden Test century.

West Indies have struggled in the absence of premier fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, both ruled out with injury.

The second Test begins on October 10 in New Delhi.