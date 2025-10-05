Why did Fatima Sana, teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana leads on-field spray response after swarm of insects invaded the ground during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — Screengrab/X

A bizarre situation unfolded during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo when a swarm of insects invaded the ground soon after the floodlights were switched on.

The sudden attack by tiny bugs on Sunday caused visible discomfort to the players. Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu initially tried to fend them off with a towel after consulting the umpire, but the problem persisted.

As the infestation worsened, Pakistan’s reserve players ran onto the field with insect repellent sprays.

Captain Fatima Sana began spraying around her teammates, while substitute Iman Fatima even sprayed a fellow player’s cap — though the insects refused to disperse.

Moments later, play had to be stopped. Ground staff sprayed the entire field before the match eventually resumed.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Green Shirts face challenges after a poor start to their World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh.