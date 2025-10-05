 
Geo News

Why did Fatima Sana, teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana leads on-field spray response

By
Sohail Imran
|

October 05, 2025

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana leads on-field spray response after swarm of insects invaded the ground during the Pakistan vs India ICC Womens Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — Screengrab/X
Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana leads on-field spray response after swarm of insects invaded the ground during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — Screengrab/X

A bizarre situation unfolded during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo when a swarm of insects invaded the ground soon after the floodlights were switched on.

The sudden attack by tiny bugs on Sunday caused visible discomfort to the players. Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu initially tried to fend them off with a towel after consulting the umpire, but the problem persisted.

As the infestation worsened, Pakistan’s reserve players ran onto the field with insect repellent sprays.

Captain Fatima Sana began spraying around her teammates, while substitute Iman Fatima even sprayed a fellow player’s cap — though the insects refused to disperse.

Moments later, play had to be stopped. Ground staff sprayed the entire field before the match eventually resumed.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Green Shirts face challenges after a poor start to their World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan to take on India in Women's World Cup encounter today
Pakistan to take on India in Women's World Cup encounter today
Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed ties the knot
Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed ties the knot
Ahead of India clash, Pakistan's Fatima Sana says focus solely on ‘game'
Ahead of India clash, Pakistan's Fatima Sana says focus solely on ‘game'
Jadeja stars as India crush West Indies in first Test
Jadeja stars as India crush West Indies in first Test
Shubman Gill takes over as BCCI strips Rohit Sharma of ODI captaincy
Shubman Gill takes over as BCCI strips Rohit Sharma of ODI captaincy
PCB announces match officials for Pakistan-South Africa series
PCB announces match officials for Pakistan-South Africa series
England thrash South Africa by 10 wickets at Women's World Cup
England thrash South Africa by 10 wickets at Women's World Cup
Pakistan's Noor Zaman qualifies for Charlottesville Open semi-final
Pakistan's Noor Zaman qualifies for Charlottesville Open semi-final