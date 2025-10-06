Sydney Sweeney celebrates major career milestone after American Eagle backlash

Sydney Sweeney celebrates major career milestone

Sydney Sweeney received a major acting award weeks after facing backlash over her American Eagle jeans ad.

On Saturday, at the Hamptons International Film Festival, the 28-year-old star was honored with the Achievement in Acting for her female boxer role in the new biopic film Christy.

Expressing her joy over the milestone, Sweeney took to her social media and wrote, "Thank you @hamptonsfilm for the achievement in acting award for @christy.movie."

The Euphoria star also posted some snaps from the night, including a photo of herself while carrying her crystal award.

For the event, she donned a white cropped white blazer with a sheer skirt and completed her look while wearing white pumps.

Moreover, during a Q&A session at Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, the actress revealed her brutal three-month routine behind her Christy transformation.

"Every morning I would weight train for an hour, then I would go and do boxing for three hours, and then another hour of weight training at night. I did that every single day for three months, with a nutritionist, so eating a bunch of food and protein shakes and supplements," Sweeney shared.

I, in that span of time, gained, like, 35lbs," she added.