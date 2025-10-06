 
FO hopeful of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad's evacuation in 'next couple of days'

Foreign ministry says working "tirelessly" to secure safe evacuation of former lawmaker

Web Desk
October 06, 2025

A screengrab shows Mushtaq Ahmed Khan aboard the Gaza-bound vessel, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. — X/ SenatorMushtaq
  • FO expresses gratitude to Jordan for its "exemplary" cooperation.
  • Ahmad among around 450 flotilla activists detained by Israeli forces.
  • He is in Israeli forces custody and safe and in good health, says FO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is making “tireless efforts” to evacuate former senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who was detained by the Israeli forces in the Gaza aid flotilla interception.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, through its Embassy in Amman, is working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan,” read the press release issued by the FO.

The foreign ministry hoped that the process for the former lawmaker’s evacuation would be completed in the 'next couple of days' with the assistance of the Jordanian government.

“With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully concluded within the next couple of days,” the FO added.

“We are deeply grateful to the brotherly government of Jordan for [its] exemplary cooperation and generous support.”

Earlier on Sunday, the FO had said that Pakistan was actively engaged with international partners to ensure the safety and repatriation of its citizens.

"Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former senator Mushtaq Ahmed is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health," read the press statement.

It further added that Pakistan authorities were told that the ex-senator will be presented before a court and, upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a "fast-track basis."

Ahmed was detained by Israeli forces while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla on October 2, whose multiple vessels were carrying aid to the war-torn territory currently under Israeli blockade.

The ex-senator, who was leading a five-member Pakistani delegation, joined the flotilla alongside international activists and humanitarian aid groups.

However, the Israeli military intercepted more than 40 flotilla vessels, some 42.5 nautical miles (79 km) from Gaza and detained more than 450 activists aboard the vessels.

Tel Aviv has since faced widespread criticism from countries around the world.

