UN rights council launches probe into violations in Afghanistan

Denmark ambassador introduces resolution on behalf of the EU.

Probe to prepare files to facilitate independent criminal proceedings.

Draft resolution 'deplores Taliban' over exclusion of women and girls.



GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Monday decided to launch a probe into serious rights violations in Afghanistan, amid growing alarm over the Taliban´s measures targeting women and girls.

The United Nations' top rights body decided to set up an investigation to gather and preserve evidence of international crimes.

A draft resolution brought forward by the European Union was adopted without a vote by the 47-country council in Geneva.

"Four years since the Taliban takeover by force, the human rights situation has only deteriorated amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis," said Denmark's ambassador Ib Petersen, introducing the resolution on behalf of the EU.

The Taliban has "entrenched repression" and laid waste to civic space in Afghanistan, he said.

"This council has a duty to react and stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan," said Petersen, stressing that the probe would address long-standing impunity.

The resolution sets up an ongoing independent investigation "to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of international crimes and the most serious violations of international law".

Its scope notably includes violations and abuses against women and girls.

It will also prepare files to facilitate independent criminal proceedings.

"The mechanism will be able to preserve testimonies and stories of victims," an EU spokesperson told AFP.

'Segregation, domination, disrespect'

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and has since imposed strict laws.

The Taliban government remains largely excluded from the international community, which criticises it for its repressive measures, particularly those targeting women.

Afghan women can no longer practise many professions or travel without a male chaperone, and are banned from studying after the age of 12, walking in parks, or going to gyms.

The resolution "deplores the Taliban's institutionalisation of its system of discrimination, segregation, domination, disrespect for human dignity and exclusion of women and girls".

Colombia's ambassador Gustavo Gallon said Afghan women and girls were facing institutionalised repression "which simply aims to delete them from public life".

"All of the Afghan population are suffering in a climate of hunger, displacement and repression," its representative said.

While it did not call for a vote, council member China disassociated itself from the consensus, saying the resolution "fails to acknowledge the positive progress achieved" in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan has taken various measures for stability, economic growth and improvement of people's livelihood," the Chinese representative insisted.

Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher for the NGO Human Rights Watch, told AFP that the investigation "puts the Taliban and all others responsible for past and ongoing serious crimes in Afghanistan on notice that evidence is being collected and prepared so they may someday face justice".