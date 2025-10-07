 
Geo News

Why won't Taylor Swift travel to space?

Taylor Swift reveals why she has no interest in traveling to space

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 07, 2025

Why wont Taylor Swift travel to space?
Why won't Taylor Swift travel to space?

Taylor Swift has no interest in space exploration!

In a new interview with BBC, the 35-year-old pop sensation revealed that she’s never considered going to space like fellow singer Katy Perry.

When asked if she would go to space, Taylor quickly replied, “Never!”

"Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that," said The Life of a Showgirl singer. “I don’t want to do that, ever."

"I never … oh my God, no!" she continued. "I don't want to know. I don't. I can't. I don't. No."

"It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went," the Lover hitmaker further said. "It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination."

"Thank you for asking because I don't know why I just completely freaked out by that," added the Grammy-winner. "It was like I thought you were going to make me go."

For those unversed, Katy traveled to space in April as part of Blue Origin's all-female space mission. Six women were sent to the edge of space by the flight, which took off from West Texas and then returned after a little over 10 minutes.

Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
Taylor Swift ready to pause career for wedding prep with Travis Kelce: Source
Taylor Swift ready to pause career for wedding prep with Travis Kelce: Source
Lionel Richie looks back at fame and love in Hollywood
Lionel Richie looks back at fame and love in Hollywood