Why won't Taylor Swift travel to space?

Taylor Swift has no interest in space exploration!

In a new interview with BBC, the 35-year-old pop sensation revealed that she’s never considered going to space like fellow singer Katy Perry.

When asked if she would go to space, Taylor quickly replied, “Never!”

"Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that," said The Life of a Showgirl singer. “I don’t want to do that, ever."

"I never … oh my God, no!" she continued. "I don't want to know. I don't. I can't. I don't. No."

"It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went," the Lover hitmaker further said. "It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination."

"Thank you for asking because I don't know why I just completely freaked out by that," added the Grammy-winner. "It was like I thought you were going to make me go."

For those unversed, Katy traveled to space in April as part of Blue Origin's all-female space mission. Six women were sent to the edge of space by the flight, which took off from West Texas and then returned after a little over 10 minutes.