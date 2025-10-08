When did Christina Haack, Christopher Larocca start dating? HGTV star reveals details

Christina Haack has finally revealed when she actually began dating boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

For those unversed, the Flip or Flop star first sparked romance rumors with Christopher in January, when the two caught a flight together from Los Angeles.

However, Christina disclosed that the two had actually been together for three months before.

On Monday, the HGTV star took to her Instagram handle and paid a sweet tribute to Christopher in honor of their one-year anniversary.

"Our first photo together, over a year ago," Christina penned while sharing the first photo they ever took together.

Source: Christina's Instagram

"Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect," she continued. "It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport," added Christina.

In the shared snap, Christina and Christopher can be seen beaming as they pose next to each other.

Previously, in an interview with People magazine, the TV personality revealed that she and Christopher first met long before news of their relationship went public in January 2025.

“We met the old-fashioned way. We met at a restaurant in Newport Beach,” she told the outlet at that time.

“I was there with a girlfriend. He was there with some guy friends. One of his friends started talking to us and he was super funny. They were all funny," added Christina.