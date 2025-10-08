Medical, dental college fees capped at Rs1.89m

Students gather at a yard of the Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi. — AFP/File

PMDC warns colleges of strict penalties over violation of fees limit.

It allows institutions 5% fee increase for the 2025-26 session.

Move comes in response to complaints of excessive, hidden charges.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has formally capped annual tuition fees for MBBS and BDS programmes at Rs1.89 million for the 2025-26 academic session, The News reported on Wednesday.

The PMDC has warned private medical and dental colleges of strict penalties, including suspension of accreditation and legal action, for charging beyond the approved limit.

According to a notification issued on October 6, the PMDC stated that the base tuition fee for both MBBS and BDS programmes would remain Rs1.8 million, with a permissible 5% increase for the 2025-26 session.

Subsequent annual increases will be linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate starting from the 2026-27 session, as recommended by the Medical Education Committee constituted by the prime minister.

The notification states that every private medical and dental institution must publicly display the approved fee structure at least three months before the admission process begins.

It further clarifies that any institution charging or displaying a fee higher than the approved rate will face action under Section 33 of the PMDC Act 2022. This includes suspension of accreditation, a halt on admissions, and other legal consequences.

A senior PMDC official told the publication that the decision followed "repeated complaints from students and parents" about exploitation by private colleges through excessive and hidden charges.

"The Council has taken a firm stance to protect students from commercialisation in medical education. The Rs1.8 million cap is meant to ensure fairness and accessibility," the official said.

Officials in the federal health ministry said the decision was approved in consultation with the Medical Education Committee and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C).

"The Prime Minister's Office had also received multiple representations from parliamentarians highlighting how private colleges were charging arbitrary sums in the name of lab, library, or hostel fees," a senior health ministry source confirmed.

Over the past few years, parents and students have repeatedly voiced frustration over what they called "unregulated profiteering" by private medical institutions.

Some were accused of demanding additional payments in cash or inflating ancillary charges beyond the approved tuition cap. Parliamentarians on the Senate Standing Committee on Health also took notice earlier this year, urging the PMDC to ensure transparency and affordability in medical education.

The notification was circulated to all recognised private and affiliating universities, provincial health departments, and the Secretary of NHSR&C for enforcement. It also directs PMDC's IT and media departments to publish the updated fee structure on its website and ensure public awareness.

Students or parents who are overcharged have been advised to file complaints directly through the PMDC portal at pmdc.pk/ContactUs/Complaint.