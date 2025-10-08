 
'DWTS' voting guide 2025: Step-by-Step on how to vote for your favorite couple

Here’s a complete guide on how to vote for your favorite celebrities, from live voting times to online and text voting options

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 08, 2025

The brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars is in full swing! 

The popular dance show returned in September 2025 with a new cast of stars. 

Here’s a complete guide from where to watch the show live to how viewers can vote for their favorite team to save them from elimination.

Where Can You Watch DWTS Live?

Season 34 of the Dancing With the Stars premieres live on ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

How You Can Vote For Your Favorite Contestants?

Viewers can vote for their favorite team via two methods — online or via SMS texting.

Online:

Fans can cast their vote for their favorite DWTS contestant by visiting the ABC website, dwtsvote.abc.com.

Text:

Viewers can also save their favorite team from elimination by sending an SMS with the contestant’s name to 21523.

It is pertinent to mention that fans can vote for their favorite Dancing With the Stars contestant up to 20 times each week.

