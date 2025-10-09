 
Geo News

Kyle Richards leaving her infamous Encino house after Mauricio Umansky split?

Here’s why Kyle calls her house 'irreplaceable,' and what she’s said about maybe moving to Aspen someday

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 09, 2025

Kyle Richards leaving her infamous Encino house after Mauricio Umansky split?
Kyle Richards leaving her infamous Encino house after Mauricio Umansky split?

Kyle Richards has finally addressed the nagging rumor about her living situation.

The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories on October 6 to confirm that she didn't sell her infamous Encino house.

In a shared clip, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said that she has not moved out of her home and has no plans to any time soon.

“So, a number of people have reached out to me saying they’ve heard that I sold my house and that I moved," Kyle said. "And that is just not true,” she said in a clip.

“I’m still here, and my house is actually not for sale," continued the Bravo TV alum.

“I always wonder where these stories come from,” added Kyle. “But no, I did sell my house.”

For those unversed, Kyle bought the eight-bathroom Encino property for $8.25 million in 2018 with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“As of now, I’m staying in this home, because this house is kind of irreplaceable,” she said on an Amazon Live in 2024. “And I have a lot of dogs. I don’t even know where I could go with this many dogs, honestly.”

Kyle lives with her two youngest daughters, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 17, in her Encino mansion.

Victoria Beckham hits 'breaking point' over rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham hits 'breaking point' over rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
Why Michael Douglas 'furious' over Catherine Zeta-Jones' after her 'wealth' talk?
Why Michael Douglas 'furious' over Catherine Zeta-Jones' after her 'wealth' talk?
Victoria Beckham admits why she never smiles in public photos
Victoria Beckham admits why she never smiles in public photos
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request
Travis Kelce ‘terrified' as dad in unaware of Taylor Swift new song
Travis Kelce ‘terrified' as dad in unaware of Taylor Swift new song
Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch fuels family divide
Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch fuels family divide
Victoria Beckham recalls being weighed on TV after giving birth
Victoria Beckham recalls being weighed on TV after giving birth
Dolly Parton says she let her health slide after husband's passing
Dolly Parton says she let her health slide after husband's passing