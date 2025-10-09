Kyle Richards leaving her infamous Encino house after Mauricio Umansky split?

Kyle Richards has finally addressed the nagging rumor about her living situation.

The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories on October 6 to confirm that she didn't sell her infamous Encino house.

In a shared clip, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said that she has not moved out of her home and has no plans to any time soon.

“So, a number of people have reached out to me saying they’ve heard that I sold my house and that I moved," Kyle said. "And that is just not true,” she said in a clip.

“I’m still here, and my house is actually not for sale," continued the Bravo TV alum.

“I always wonder where these stories come from,” added Kyle. “But no, I did sell my house.”

For those unversed, Kyle bought the eight-bathroom Encino property for $8.25 million in 2018 with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“As of now, I’m staying in this home, because this house is kind of irreplaceable,” she said on an Amazon Live in 2024. “And I have a lot of dogs. I don’t even know where I could go with this many dogs, honestly.”

Kyle lives with her two youngest daughters, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 17, in her Encino mansion.