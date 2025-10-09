PCB launches OTT platform to stream Pakistan cricket worldwide

View of PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday launched its own online streaming platform, “PCB Live,” offering fans direct access to live matches, exclusive content, and classic cricket archives, with the service debuting first in the United Kingdom.

According to a PCB statement, the web-based service has debuted in the United Kingdom, where fans will be able to stream matches from Pakistan’s upcoming home series against South Africa, beginning on October 12.

A mobile version of the app will also be launched in the UK by the end of October, allowing users to access PCB Live on smartphones and smart devices.

The platform marks the PCB’s first-ever direct-to-consumer digital venture, designed to showcase both live and on-demand content — including international fixtures, select domestic tournaments, and archival footage of iconic Pakistan cricket moments.

Subscribers will have access to an expanding library of matches, highlights, documentaries, player interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. The upcoming tri-nation series between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcast through the new service.

Terming the launch a “momentous milestone,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board was committed to enhancing fan engagement through digital innovation.

“We are proud to launch our own OTT platform in an era where digital convenience shapes the fan experience. While PCB Live is starting in the UK, we will gradually expand its reach to other regions, ensuring that fans everywhere stay connected to Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said.

He added that “PCB Live” aims to bring Pakistan cricket “directly into the hands of passionate supporters,” combining nostalgia with real-time access to the team’s latest performances.