 
Geo News

Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.6-magnitude jolts hit Philippines

Phivolcs agency warns of damage and aftershocks after the strong offshore quake

By
Reuters
|

October 10, 2025

The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File
The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File

Strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued

MANILA: An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck offshore in the southern Philippines on Friday, the country's seismology agency said, with a tsunami warning issued and people in nearby coastal areas urged to evacuate to higher ground.

The Phivolcs agency warned of damage and aftershocks after the strong offshore quake, which struck in waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental in the Mindanao region. It said the quake happened at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

The agency warned people living in coastal towns in the central and southern Philippines to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move further inland.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Phivolcs said wave heights of up to more than one metre above normal tides could be expected in the next two hours.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 7.4 and at a depth of 58 km (36 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake's epicenter.

UK signs $468m deal to supply India with missiles
UK signs $468m deal to supply India with missiles
'Sending you love from Gaza': Palestinians hail ceasefire deal
'Sending you love from Gaza': Palestinians hail ceasefire deal
Netizens welcome ceasefire with tears — but vow never to forget the pain
Netizens welcome ceasefire with tears — but vow never to forget the pain
Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize
Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize
Joy in Gaza and Israel after ceasefire announced
Joy in Gaza and Israel after ceasefire announced
Indian police arrest owner of drug company linked to deaths of 21 children
Indian police arrest owner of drug company linked to deaths of 21 children
Modi, Starmer hail 'new energy' in India-UK ties
Modi, Starmer hail 'new energy' in India-UK ties
Nobel literature buzz tips Western male author
Nobel literature buzz tips Western male author