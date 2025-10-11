 
38-year-old Asif Afridi set to make his Test debut for Pakistan against South Africa

Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq and Hassan Ali are likely to make return to Test playing XI

Syed Yahya Hussaini
October 11, 2025

Asif Afridi (centre) talks to Pakistan spin bowling coach Abdur Rehman during training session ahead of first Test against South Africa on October 9, 2025, in Lahore. — X PCB@TheRealPCB
LAHORE: Pakistan will kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 with the first fixture of a two-match series against defending champions South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, with 38-year-old Asif Afridi expected to make his debut, sources said.

Led by Shan Masood, Pakistan are likely to go in with a combination of seven batters, two fast bowlers, and two spinners. Due to a viral fever, right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out and will be replaced by Asif, who will make his Test debut.

The 38-year-old left-arm spinner has taken 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 25.49. He will be partnered by the experienced Nauman Ali, aged 39, who has 83 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 24.75.

In the fast-bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to make his return to the Test side after a year. The left-arm pacer has 116 wickets in 31 Tests and will share the new ball with Hasan Ali, who has 80 wickets in 24 Tests and last played a Test in January 2024 against Australia in Sydney.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who last represented Pakistan in the longest format of the game in December 2023, is also expected to make a return to the playing XI.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for series in all formats of the game. The first Test is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for first Test

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Asif Afridi.

