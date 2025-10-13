 
PTI's Afridi elected KP CM despite opposition's boycott over 'unlawful' process

Speaker rules Governor Kundi objection on Gandapur's resignation "unconstitutional"; Afridi secures 90 votes

Rasool Dawar
October 13, 2025

Newly-elected KP CM Sohail Afrid speaks during KP Assembly session on October 13, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
PESHAWAR: Amid controversy surrounding outgoing chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation, PTI's Sohail Afridi on Monday was elected as new chief executive of the province despite opposition's boycott of the process.

Afridi secured 90 votes, whereas Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Arbab Zarak Khan got no votes at all as their members staged a walkout from the session.

The assembly session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, was boycotted by the opposition members who staged a walk out with opposition leader Dr Ibadullah Khan saying that they do not want to be part of any "unlawful" process.


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

