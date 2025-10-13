Women's World Cup: South Africa defeat Bangladesh by three wickets

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp celebrates completing half-century during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, October 13, 2025. — ICC

South Africa registered their third consecutive victory by defeating Bangladesh in another successful run chase during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

A collective bowling effort, followed by half-centuries from Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, led South Africa to a narrow victory.

Chasing a modest 233-run target, the Proteas were made to do hard yards as they eventually knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and three balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was the all-rounder duo of Tryon and Kapp, who smashed vital half-centuries before Nadine de Klerk gave the final touches with an unbeaten 37-run cameo, coming off just 29 deliveries and featuring five boundaries, including a six.

Tryon remained the top-scorer for the Proteas, scoring 62 off 69 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six, while Kapp made a 76-ball 51.

Earlier, top-order batters Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch made handy contributions with 31 and 28, respectively. The duo also shared a 55-run partnership for the second wicket, recovering South Africa from 3/1 in 1.1 overs.

Nahida Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for 44 runs in 9.3 overs, while Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun both struck once.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh could accumulate 232/6 in their allotted 50 overs despite half-centuries from Shorna Akter and Sharmin Akhter.

Shorna top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 51 off just 35 deliveries, laced with three sixes and as many fours, while Sharmin made a cautious 77-ball 50, featuring six fours.

Besides them, skipper Nigar Sultana (32) made a notable contribution.

Openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider chipped in with 30 and 25, respectively, but conceded a combined 128 deliveries, which eventually barred Bangladesh from amassing a defendable total.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up two wickets, while de Klerk and Tryon chipped in with one apiece.

The three-wicket victory, which marked South Africa’s third on the trot, lifted them to the third position in the ICC Women’s World Cup standings with six points in four matches, while Bangladesh remained sixth with two points in as many games.