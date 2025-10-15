 
Nepra approves hike in electricity tariff for KE consumers, rest of country

Adjustment reflects changes in fuel costs incurred by power producers during August

Israr Khan
October 15, 2025

A representational image of pylons and power lines. — Reuters/File
  • Increase comes under August 2025 fuel charges adjustment (FCA).
  • Hike applies to all Discos, K-Electric consumers, says notification.
  • Lifeline, EV charging and pre-paid users exempted from increase.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs0.0796 per unit in electricity rates for October bills under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for August 2025.

According to the notification, the hike will apply to consumers of all power distribution companies, including K-Electric. The adjustment reflects changes in fuel costs incurred by power producers during August, The News reported on Wednesday.

While the utilities had sought a higher increase of Rs0.19 per unit, Nepra approved a lower adjustment to recover generation cost differences. The revision applies to all consumer categories except lifeline, electric vehicle charging stations and pre-paid users.

The Nepra member technical said in an additional noted that during August, ex-Wapda Discos, inefficiencies in the power sector were once again highlighted. 

The Guddu 747MW plant’s open-cycle operation added Rs956 million to costs, while Part Load Adjustment Charges (PLAC) surged to Rs3.9 billion. System constraints and underutilisation of the HVDC system further strained finances.

In another strongly worded dissenting note attached to the decision, the member technical sharply criticised the majority decision to shift billions in power system inefficiencies, caused by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), onto already burdened electricity consumers.

