China denies claims Pakistan sent rare earth samples to US

KARACHI: China has dismissed media reports alleging that Pakistan supplied rare earth samples to the United States, describing such claims as “misinformed, fabricated, or aimed at creating division” between the two nations, The News reported.

These comments were made during a routine press briefing on Monday when a Global Times journalist asked Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian to respond to allegations that Pakistan had employed Chinese technology to export rare earth materials to the US, leading Beijing to impose stricter export restrictions on related technologies.

Reports in early October claimed that Pakistan had sent its first shipment of enriched rare earth elements and critical minerals to US Strategic Metals, a Missouri-based firm.

Lin said China and Pakistan remain “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” who maintain “high-level strategic mutual trust and close communication on major issues of common interest.”

He added that both sides have discussed Pakistan’s mining cooperation with the US, and that Islamabad had assured Beijing its interactions with Washington “will never harm China’s interests or its cooperation with China”.

Per Lin, the samples shown by Pakistani leaders to US officials were gem ores purchased by staff in Pakistan, not rare earth materials linked to Chinese technology.

Lin added that China’s recently announced export controls on certain rare earth-related technologies “have nothing to do with Pakistan,” describing the move as a “legitimate action” to strengthen export regulations, maintain regional stability, and meet non-proliferation obligations.

Last week, China expanded its export controls on rare earths and related technologies, tightening its grip on global supply chains, Reuters reported.

The new rules, which take effect on November 8 -- two days before the current US-China trade truce expires -- restrict exports of rare-earth extraction and separation technologies, synthetic diamond powders, single crystals, diamond wire saws and related materials.