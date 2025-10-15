 
'King Salman Gate' project opens near Makkah's Grand Mosque

Project will feature residential, commercial, and cultural facilities, accommodating nearly 900,000 worshippers

Web Desk
October 15, 2025

An aerial view capturing atmosphere of Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, March 17, 2025. — X/@AlharamainSA
Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the “King Salman Gate”, a landmark multi-use development project in the Holy City of Makkah, aimed at transforming urban access and services around Al-Masjid Al-Haram, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment said on Wednesday.

Spanning up to 12 million square metres of gross floor area, the project is set to redefine Makkah’s central district, establishing it as a global model for modern city planning.

According to details, the development will enhance access to the Grand Mosque, improve service quality, and enrich the overall experience for pilgrims and visitors in line with the Pilgrim Experience Programme under Saudi Vision 2030.

Strategically located next to the Grand Mosque, King Salman Gate will feature residential, hospitality, commercial, and cultural facilities, accommodating nearly 900,000 indoor and outdoor worshippers.

The project will also include seamless public transport connections to ensure accessibility and convenience, while integrating Makkah’s cultural identity with modern architectural elements. In addition, approximately 19,000 square metres of heritage sites will be restored and developed to preserve the city’s historical legacy.

Expected to generate more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, King Salman Gate is being developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The company aims to advance sustainable urban development around the Grand Mosque, combining innovative infrastructure solutions with the preservation of Makkah’s spiritual and cultural essence. 

