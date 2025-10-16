 
Nadra issues landmark regulations to accelerate Pakistan's digital transformation

New digital identity and data exchange rules aim to boost national digitisation efforts

Maryam Nawaz
October 16, 2025

Outside view of the NADRAs mega center in Karachi. — Facebook
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced two major regulatory frameworks to fast-track Pakistan’s digital transformation, in line with the government’s Digital Pakistan vision.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT), NADRA has officially issued the Digital Identity Regulations 2025 and the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL) Regulations 2025, following approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Under the digital identity regulations, Nadra will establish and manage a national digital identity ecosystem. This will allow citizens to securely authenticate their identities using biometric verification and digital credentials, enabling seamless access to public and private online services.

Meanwhile, the NDEL Regulations set out a secure and standardised digital framework for data exchange between government departments and authorised private entities, ensuring interoperability and data protection.

According to NADRA, these regulatory measures form the cornerstone of a trusted digital ecosystem, enhancing service delivery, boosting the digital economy, and strengthening public confidence in technology-led governance.

The initiatives are being carried out under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), supported by the World Bank, to accelerate the digitisation of Pakistan’s economy.

