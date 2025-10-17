Pakistan, Afghanistan engaged in constructive dialogue for peaceful resolution: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan addresses the weekly press briefing on October 17, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan repelled Taliban attacks in self-defence.

Ceasefire enforced on Taliban's request Oct 15.

FO rejects Afghan claim terrorism internal issue.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to ongoing border tensions, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

In his weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan had repeatedly informed Kabul about the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij within Afghanistan.

He expressed deep concern over the Taliban's "provocative attacks" along the border between October 11 and 15, which Pakistan effectively repelled in self-defence.

The spokesperson said Taliban forces and terrorist hideouts under their use suffered significant losses. "Our retaliatory action was against terrorist elements, not civilians," he stated, adding that a 48-hour ceasefire was enforced from 6pm on October 15 at the Taliban's request.

Khan said both countries are engaged in constructive talks for a peaceful resolution. Pakistan expects the Taliban government to take concrete action against terrorist elements and ensure Afghan soil is not used for terrorism, in line with its commitments.

He added that Pakistan has hosted over four million Afghan refugees for four decades and will continue to regulate the presence of foreigners on its soil in accordance with international norms and domestic laws.

"Pakistan wishes to see a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," Khan said, expressing hope that the Afghan people would one day live freely under a representative and inclusive government.

The spokesperson also voiced Pakistan's serious reservations over the recent joint India-Afghanistan statement, terming its references to Jammu and Kashmir a clear violation of UN resolutions and international law.

He further rejected the Afghan acting foreign minister's claim that terrorism was Pakistan’s internal issue, noting that Pakistan had already shared details of active terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory.

"Afghanistan cannot absolve itself of responsibility to prevent its soil from being used for terrorism," Khan concluded. "Peace and stability are shared responsibilities."