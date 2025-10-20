Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches Vancouver Men's Open 2025 title

Pakistan squash player holding national flag poses for photograph after clinching Richardson Wealth Men’s Vancouver Open 2025 in Vancouver on October 20, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinched the Richardson Wealth Men's Vancouver Open 2025, his first-ever PSA World Tour title, after defeating England's Sam Todd.

Ashab, seeded fourth, produced a spirited performance in the 43-minute encounter, overcoming his opponent 3-0. The 21-year-old Pakistani player overcame Todd, seeded sixth, with scores of 11-9, 11-1, and 11-5.

The Richardson Wealth Men's Open 2025, a PSA World Tour Copper event, carried a total prize purse of $31,250.

The victory marks a major milestone for the 21-year-old Pakistani player, who, along with Noor Zaman, continues to make rapid progress on the professional circuit.

A total of two Pakistani players competed for the 24-player title, but Zaman, seeded third, lost in the quarterfinal to Todd 2-3.