Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

PCB finalises decision during Islamabad meeting today.

South Africa ODI series scheduled from November 4 to 8.

Pacer earlier captained Pakistan in five T20Is against NZ.

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the new one-day international (ODI) captain, the cricket board announced on Monday, replacing wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named the pacer to lead the side in the 50-over format ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled from November 4–8 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

In its statement, the PCB said that Shaheen's appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has represented Pakistan in 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is, taking a combined 249 wickets. In 32 Tests, excluding the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shaheen has claimed 120 wickets.

Shaheen previously led Pakistan in five T20Is against New Zealand in their own backyard in 2024.

Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Blackcaps, Afridi was replaced in the role by star batter Babar Azam, who led the side until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year.

Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, securing nine victories and suffering 11 defeats, with a winning percentage of 45.

The 33-year-old was appointed as both ODI and T20I captain on October 27 last year, ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

However, his tenure in the shortest format proved disappointing, as Pakistan lost all four T20Is under his leadership.

Following the defeats, Rizwan was removed as T20I captain, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was entrusted with leading the side in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand.