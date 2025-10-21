Why is Trump demolishing part of the White House?

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2025. — AFP

Demolition crews were tearing down part of the White House's storied East Wing on Monday to begin building President Donald Trump's ballroom, a project he had said would not interfere with the existing landmark.

Large construction equipment was seen picking apart the facade of the building, a part of the White House complex that has housed the first lady's offices, a theater, and a visitor's entrance that welcomes foreign dignitaries.

The ballroom project is expected to cost upwards of $250 million, which Trump said in July would be paid by himself and donors.

"It will be beautiful," Trump said at the time. "It won't interfere with the current building. It won't be — it will be near it, but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of. It's my favorite."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Monday about the demolition to the current East Wing building.

Trump announced on Monday that ground had been broken on the project after images of the demolition began circulating in news reports.

"Right behind us, we're building a ballroom," Trump told visiting college baseball athletes from Louisiana State University in the nearby White House residence's East Room. "I didn't know I'd be standing here right now 'cause right on the other side you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically."

Future parties are set to start with cocktails in the East Room before guests are beckoned into what Trump has said will be the "finest" ballroom in the country, with views of the Washington Monument and room for 999 people.

"Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!" he said later on Truth Social.

Trump, who was a real estate developer before launching his political career, has made extensive cosmetic changes to the White House, hand-picking gold ornamentation for the Oval Office and redoing the Rose Garden in the style of his golf clubs. He has also taken an interest in the capital city of Washington and surrounding area, proposing an Arc de Triomphe-style monument to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The current East Wing was erected in 1942, during Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration and amid World War Two, over a bunker built for the president's use in case of emergency.

But the complex sometimes strains to hold the number of employees, visitors and guests of the president who wish to attend its events. Several White House state dinners, for instance, have been hosted in a tent erected on the South Lawn.