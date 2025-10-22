Saudi Arabia bars employers from charging domestic workers any fees

Laborers work at a construction site in the Saudi capital Riyadh. — AFP/File

In a major relief for workers, Saudi Arabia has barred employers from charging domestic staff any fees, including recruitment, work permit, service transfer, and change of profession.

The provisions are outlined in the newly released Guide to the Rights and Obligations of Domestic Workers, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Advertisement

Employers violating the rules face fines of up to SAR20,000 and a three-year ban on hiring domestic workers, while repeat offenders will face tougher penalties, according to Saudi Gazette.

"The regulations include a package of rights that guarantee the domestic worker a decent life and a stable work environment," read the publication.

Under the new rules, domestic workers are guaranteed full pay, weekly rest, daily breaks, and one month of paid leave every two years.

They are also guaranteed the right to keep their personal documents, including passports and residency permits (iqama), without any interference from employers, it added.

Employers must provide suitable accommodation, meals or a cash allowance, healthcare coverage, and ensure workers can communicate freely with their families.

The guide also lists recognised professions within the domestic sector, such as drivers, home nurses, cooks, tailors, butlers, and house managers. It allows for new categories to be added as needed.