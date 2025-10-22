Gardner, Sutherland propel Australia to six-wicket win over England

Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner celebrate after winning the match against England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India on October 22, 2025. — Reuters

Ashleigh Gardner’s ton and Annabel Sutherland’s all-round performance powered Australia to a six-wicket victory over England in the 23rd match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, England registered a formidable total of 244/9 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of opener Tammy Beaumont’s anchoring half-century.

Beaumont remained the top-scorer for the four-time champions with 78 off 105 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and a six.

Batting all-rounder then bolstered England’s total with a brisk 38-run cameo, coming off just 32 deliveries and with the help of five fours.

Sutherland led the bowling charge for Australia, taking three wickets for 60 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Sophie Molineux and Gardner with two each, while Alana King chipped in with one.

Set to chase 245, Australia comfortably chased down the target for the loss of just four wickets and 57 balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 180-run partnership between Gardner and Sutherland.

The defending champions got off to a contrasting start to their pursuit as they had been reduced to 68/4 in 15.5 overs.

Following the slump, Gardner joined Sutherland in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head with their counterpunching fifth-wicket partnership, which yielded 180 runs off just 148 deliveries, and eventually led Australia to a commanding victory.

Gardner was the core aggressor of the match-winning stand, contributing with a blistering 104 not out from just 73 balls and smashing 16 boundaries. Sutherland, on the other hand, was deprived of a well-deserved century as she finished with an unbeaten 98 off 112 deliveries, studded with nine fours and a six.

Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with figures 2/43 in her eight overs, while Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell bagged one apiece.

The six-wicket victory lifted Australia to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup standings, with 11 points in six matches, while England remained third with nine points in as many games.