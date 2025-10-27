 
Indian minister shifts responsibility to Australian women players for harassment incident

BJP leader says star athletes often underestimate fan frenzy following incident during ICC Women’s World Cup

October 27, 2025

BJP senior leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. X/@KailashOnline
  • Athletes should alert security before leaving venues, says minister .
  • Two Australian cricketers reported harassment near hotel.
  • Police arrested 29-year-old suspect within hours.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has framed last week’s alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore as a “lesson” in player precautions, urging athletes to alert security or local authorities before leaving team venues.

Vijayvargiya said star athletes often underestimate public frenzy and should factor that into their movements. “Sometimes, players don’t realise their popularity… they should be careful. This incident has happened; it’s a lesson for everyone,” he said, adding that teams ought to inform security or administration “before leaving.” 

He reiterated to local media that while there was a security lapse, players also share responsibility to coordinate movements.

Two members of Australia’s women’s cricket team were allegedly harassed and inappropriately touched by a motorcyclist while walking to a café in the central Indian city of Indore on Thursday morning, prompting a swift police operation and an arrest within hours, officials and local media said. The players reported the incident to team security, who filed a first information report.

Police said the man approached the players near Indore’s Ring Road, away from the team hotel and the Holkar Stadium, where Australia played their Women’s Cricket World Cup fixtures. 

A suspect with a prior criminal record was detained roughly six hours after the report; authorities said he faces charges under India’s new criminal code for molestation and stalking.

Cricket Australia and India’s cricket authorities condemned the incident. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, which oversees the venue in Indore, apologised and called the episode a stain on the city’s reputation for hospitality. India’s board officials said they would review and tighten event security protocols around players in coordination with police.

International media outlets, including AP and Reuters, said the suspect was traced using local surveillance and arrested the same day.

Australia remained in Indore for successive World Cup matches against England and South Africa. The incident has renewed discussion about off-field safety for women athletes on tour, with both national boards indicating additional measures could be adopted for the remainder of the tournament.

