DGIP clarifies no changes made to Pakistani passport's cover

Directorate confirms it only added a few new security features to travel document

By
Maryam Nawaz
|

October 27, 2025

This file photo shows books of Pakistani passports. — AFP
The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) on Monday strongly rejected rumours circulating on social media regarding alleged changes to the Pakistani passport, terming all such claims misleading.

In a clarification, the department said that no modification has been made to the front cover page of the national passport, adding that the images being widely shared online in this context are "fake".

The directorate urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid paying attention to false information being spread on social media platforms.

It further stated that no change has been introduced in the Pakistani passport, except for the addition of a few new security features.

The DGIP also warned that legal action will be taken against those involved in spreading propaganda related to the national passport.

Last week, the directorate announced the inclusion of security features in passports to curb forgery and misuse.

Visa pages of the new passports will also showcase printed images of historical landmarks from various provinces of Pakistan, reflecting the country's cultural diversity, it detailed, adding that new Pakistani passports will now include the mother's name alongside the father's name.

It stated that the changes in the passport features are being made in accordance with the principles of "modernity and harmonisation".

